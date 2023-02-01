YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is having a walk-in hiring event.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue.

Additional hiring events are planned throughout the month of February on the following dates:

Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Boardman, 8400 Market St., Boardman, OH

Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Warren, 667 Eastland Ave., Warren, OH

Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH

Applicants should bring their resumes and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

Potential candidates can direct questions to Kathryn Heffron at kheffron@mercy.com.