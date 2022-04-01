YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health – Youngstown is hosting a networking and hiring brunch for a variety of positions in home health and hospice.

The hiring event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The event will be held at Rachel’s Restaurant, located at 54 Westchester Drive #23.

There are openings for the following positions:

RNs

LPNs

Home health aides

Respiratory therapists

Home equipment delivery drivers

According to Mercy Health, jobs include competitive pay scales, a work-life balance and support for continuing education through a partnership with Guild Education.

Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview. Qualifying professionals will also qualify for sign-on incentives.