(WKBN) – It has been a gloomy day in a large part of the area on Thursday, which is not unusual for these Ohio winters. It’s not uncommon for this weather to put you down in the dumps.

A doctor with Mercy Health says she has seen mood disorders like Seasonal Affective Disorder on the rise, especially since the pandemic.

Dr. Jill Haltigan says it’s more than just feeling gloomy. It can affect your sleep or even your eating habits.

There are some things you can do at home, like light therapy, to help, but you can also reach out to your doctor.

“Definitely doing some light therapy at home, trying to keep your sleep schedule as systematic as possible,” Dr. Haltigan said.

She says even trying to do some exercise indoors can help too, as well as reaching out to your doctor.