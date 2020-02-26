Mercy Health Day to provide health screenings and activities

Mercy Health Day is planned for March 14 in Youngstown

Mercy Health Day is scheduled for March 14.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the past 17 years, Mercy Health has offered a free health and wellness extravaganza free to the community. This year is no different.

It’s called Mercy Health Day and everyone is welcome, whether you have insurance or not.

This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Stambaugh Stadium at YSU.

There will be free health screenings, CPR training, spa services, giveaways and health and wellness presentations.

Mammograms, lab work and some classes require registration by calling (330) 480-6133 or by email at mercy_healthlink@mercy.com.

