Mercy Health chiropractor says parents shouldn’t stress about kids’ backpacks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There can be concerns for parents as they send their children back to school, but recent research shows that backpacks shouldn’t be one of them.

Mercy Health Chiropractor Andrew Schmutz said there used to be guidelines for backpacks, such as carrying no more than 10% of your body weight or wearing two straps.

He said a study completed in 2018 from the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that those guidelines have no influence on back pain in children.

That being said, Schmutz does say that cases are individual and making sure your child is comfortable is most important.

“You want to listen to your child. If they’re complaining about having back pain with their backpack, then we need to do something about that and lighten up the load,” he said.

Schmutz said your child’s backpack should not be a concern, but what parent’s should be focused on is making sure their kids are staying active and healthy, especially during the school year when they sit in a classroom for most of the day.