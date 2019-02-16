Mercy Health cardiologists stress heart health during American Heart Month Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - February is American Heart Month.

That's why cardiologists at Mercy Health are emphasizing heart health. They say prevention is the best thing you can do.

That includes eating healthy and exercising, which should help your heart in the long run.

Robert Ramunno decided to see a doctor almost five years ago after becoming short of breath.

Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat said Ramunno was diagnosed with recall cardiomyopathy, which means his heart was weak.

Because Ramunno's heart was weak, he was set up with a life vest that is a defibrillator you wear like a jacket. He later had a defibrillator put in his chest that detects irregular heartbeats.

"It's going to reset his heart pattern like he has a doctor or nurse with him all the time," said Dr. Khunnawat.

Ramunno said his fear of an episode has gone away.

"I don't worry when I go to sleep that, you know, something won't happen in the middle of the night," he said.

He had his bypass surgery at St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown and gets check-ups here.

"It's very convenient," Ramunno said. "You know, a five-minute drive, and I can come here, and they can check it over."

He says it's convenient for his family, too, just in case he has an episode.

"My family doesn't have to drive up to Cleveland to come see me," he said.

Ramunno stressed that it's important to know your limitations and get checked out if you feel that something is wrong.

"Don't be a man. Don't say, 'Oh, it's OK. I got to go to work today. I don't have time for this,'" he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in every four deaths is caused by heart disease.