Mercy Health breaks down procedures behind limited virus test kits

(WKBN) – As concerns grow over the spread of COVID-19, citizens are asking how they can get tested for the virus.

However, testing for the virus is limited at this time, and not everyone will qualify to be tested.

“If you are well, you won’t get tested. If you have mild symptoms, you won’t get tested,” said Dr. James Kravec, the chief clinical officer of Mercy Health Youngstown.

Testing is being provided by different healthcare centers and hospitals in the Valley. Each is forming its own procedure on who gets tested and when.

Dr. Kravec said due to limited testing kits, Mercy Health has made the decision to only test patients who are in the hospital with severe symptoms.

“Testing is only available for those that are most critically ill, in the hospital. Outpatients will not get tested right now, and I’m talking from a Mercy Health standpoint. Some other independent practices may or may not have a small amount of testing,” he said.

Those who have not been admitted to the hospital, but are experiencing symptoms, are being told to stay home, isolated until symptoms reduce.

“Seven days from the onset of symptoms and resolution of your cough and shortness of breath, and 72 hours without fever and not using medications to reduce the fever. That’s the criteria,” Kravec said.

Limited testing means it is possible that the number of cases reported in the state is lower than those actually carrying the virus.

Dr. Kravec said those that have been tested will have to wait roughly five to nine days for the results.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, coronavirus testing can only be ordered by a doctor or advanced practitioner. The health district does not have test kits.

Salem Regional Medical Center released the following statement regarding their procedure on testing.

“We are risk stratifying our patients and performing COVID-19 testing on hospitalized patients with symptoms of the illness, as well as non-hospitalized symptomatic patients who are at the greatest risk of complications. Patients can be seen at our Acute Flu and Coronavirus Clinic. The purpose of the Clinic is to provide care to our patients in the community who are experiencing severe respiratory symptoms and also help offset the increased numbers of patients who are seeking care in our physicians’ offices or through the Emergency Department. Clinic patients will be evaluated by an SRMC provider who will determine if any testing is necessary, including flu or COVID-19 testing.”

If you are experiencing worsening symptoms, you should see your doctor.

Mercy Health has also set up a third flu clinic at the Mercy Health Wick Primary Care for anyone who may be experiencing flu-like symptoms.