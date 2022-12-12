CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been two years since Mercy Health announced plans to build a new St. Joseph Hospital in Champion, a statement released Monday says the project has been put on hold.
The plan was to build the hospital on 63 acres of vacant land south of the Kent State University Trumbull Campus.
In May, hospital officials said the project was still a go and expected it to be finished in three years.
But the most recent statement says the following:
Mercy Health remains committed to the health and well-being of our community. As our promise of making health care easier continues to be at the forefront of all we do, Mercy Health recently announced plans to build a new hospital facility in Champion Township. However, due to the current national economic volatility, inflationary pressure and financial challenges health care systems nationwide are experiencing, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily pause the project at this time. We look forward to resuming planning for this project at a future date.– Mercy Health statement
We will also continue to operate and provide compassionate, high-quality care for the Mahoning Valley at our current St. Joseph Warren Hospital.