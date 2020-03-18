Mercer County Jail releases some lower-level offenders amid COVID-19 outbreak

So far, about 20 inmates have been released and the rest should be processed by the end of the week

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – In an effort to find space to house inmates who come down with COVID-19, the Mercer County Jail is now in the process of releasing some of its lower-level offenders.

District Attorney Peter Acker tells 27 First News that there was a growing concern about having available space to segregate inmates who fall ill.

As of Friday, there were 308 inmates in the jail, which has a capacity of 311.

Acker personally reviewed the case records of dozens of inmates and presented a list of 40 to 50 low-level offenders who could either be given early release or placed on house arrest.

The county’s judges then signed off on the releases.

Acker stresses that none of those being released are charged with — or have histories of — violent crimes or serious drug charges. He warns that there will be “zero tolerance” for those who commit new crimes after being released.

So far, about 20 inmates have been released and the rest should be processed by the end of the week.

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected to state the Mercer County Jail. We regret this error.