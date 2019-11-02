Mercy College hosts open house at Youngstown branch for those interested in healthcare

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy College of Ohio hosted an open house at its Youngstown branch on Saturday for anyone interested in a career in healthcare.

Faculty members and the admissions team were on hand to answer questions about the wide array of programs available, whether people are just getting started in the field or looking to advance in their position.

“We have two options for anyone interested in nursing. We have the daytime option which is more of a full-time, two-year plan program. We have an evening weekend program for many people who are working and need to work. They can come to school in the evening and then clinical days on the weekend,” said admissions specialist Tina Fowler.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses are projected to generate over 700,000 new jobs, the most for any occupation.