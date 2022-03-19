MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Students at Mercer Elementary are showing off artwork that they created this year. Many of the pieces will be on sale, with the goal of raising money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.

The fundraiser is to help the organization raise money to build a new shelter.

This is the second year that the school has hosted the community art show.

Mercer Elementary art teacher Meghan Glass shared how her students are gaining a lesson from the experience.

“Artwork can be something bigger than just creating it and putting it on their fridge or taking it home, and that it can be used for a bigger purpose,” Glass said.

The Paws for Art show will start at noon Saturday at the elementary school. Art pieces for sale will be $10 each.

There will also be other vendors at the event.

The last time the art show was held was in 2019. Students raised about $4,000 then. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Glass said she and her students are excited about the event and hope the community comes out to support it.

“I just hope that a lot of people come out and support, not only the shelter, but the students who have been working so hard these past couple of months on their art projects,” she said.

All of the proceeds from Saturday will go directly to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.