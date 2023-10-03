MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – If you walk into the newly renovated and reopened Mercer Mercantile, chances are you’ll see a member of the Michaels family behind the counter.

The Mercer County natives renovated the old soda shop on Pitt Street after it closed in 2022. After a lot of work, they opened it up in August, recently expanding their hours to seven days a week.

They kept a few features from the old shop such as the tin ceiling, the mantel and the counter. And though they added coffee and food to the menu, ice cream, milkshakes and candy are still staples of the spot.

Michelle Michaels and her daughter, Ryanne, say they wouldn’t be able to do it without each other’s support.

“Especially when it gets busy, we all jump in and help each other out because we need it,” Ryanne Michaels said. “I’m here every day 7 to 7 most days. I spend a lot of my time here, and I’m grateful for my parents to let me be part of this with them.’

Mercer Mercantile is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.