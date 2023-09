MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two Mercer County businesses are now working together.

The George J. Howe Company of Grove City has acquired the roasting and private label business of O’Neill Coffee, based in West Middlesex.

Roasting operations will continue in both Grove City and West Middlesex. You can also continue to buy O’Neill Coffee at their retail store on Fair Street.

Joe Walsh will remain the owner.

Both companies are excited about this new chapter.