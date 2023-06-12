MERCER, Pa (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will kick-off its third summer season of serving hot lunches off the retrofitted school bus.
Myron`s Meal Mobile will travel to neighborhoods across Mercer County, offering a free, hot meal.
For the next five weeks, the bus will be at these locations on weekdays:
- Mon. -Musser Elementary School
- Tues. – CLSV Stey-Nevant Public Library
- Wed. – Grove City Memorial Park
- Thurs. – Mercer United Methodist Church
- Fri. – Hillside Presbyterian Church
Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
The whole program lasts 10 weeks. The schedule for the second half of the program has not yet been released.