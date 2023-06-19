PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Farrell, Pa., man who admitted to selling drugs while he was an inmate in the Mercer County Jail was sentenced last week to five years in federal prison.

The sentence that Eugene Phillips, 31, received Thursday from U.S. Judge Cathy Bisson in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania will follow a 27 to 54-month sentence Phillips received in April 2021 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court on drug trafficking charges.

Phillips pleaded guilty in August before Judge Bisson to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver crack cocaine and laundering drug trafficking funds.

He tried to take back his plea in November but withdrew a motion to do that on April 17, according to online court records.

Phillips and 21 other people were indicted in June 2021 following an investigation by the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the drug task forces of Mercer and Lawrence counties, the police departments in Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and New Castle, as well as other federal and state agencies.

Of the 22 indicted, 16 are from Mercer County while another person is from Masury, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They are accused of selling drugs in Mercer County from June 2020 to June 2021.

A sentencing memorandum by U.S. attorneys in his case said that Phillips was an inmate from March 2021 to June 2021 in the Mercer County Jail yet was still coordinating drug sales via cellphone with a person who authorities said is one of the leaders of the ring, London Pinkins, 28, of Sharon.

Investigators learned of the calls after they got a warrant to wiretap Pinkins’ phone, the memorandum said.

The two discussed drug transactions, and Pinkins arranged for other people to deposit money into an account for Phillips so that the transactions would not look suspicious or lead investigators to the person Phillips was talking to, the memorandum said.

Pinkins’ case is still pending, according to court records.

The memorandum said Phillips has an extensive criminal record, serving prison time for assault convictions in 2012 and 2015 in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors said in their memorandum that the minimum sentence Phillips was eligible for in the federal case is five years.

According to court records, a total of seven defendants have entered guilty pleas thus far.