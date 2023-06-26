MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Three residents at a Mercer hotel were displaced after a fire spread throughout the structure Monday evening.

Mercer fire crews were called to the Colonial Inn Mercer around 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire spreading through the roof of the building.

According to crews, the fire started with a resident’s mattress catching fire, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty appliance. Then, flames spread up into the building’s attic.

Four departments from the area responded to the scene.

There were no injuries from the fire, though three patrons were displaced from their rooms. The owner of the inn has accommodated them with rooms on the other side of the complex.

Dominic Wesser contributed to this report.