Mercer Memorial Day 500 in 17th year of honoring Valley veterans

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) - Several communities across the Valley are recognizing those who've made the ultimate sacrifice. One of the biggest events is in Mercer County, and it's celebrating its 17th year.

The Mercer Memorial Day 500 honors those who've served the nation.

On Monday, a parade took place at 11 a.m. along Pitt Street that led to a salute ceremony at noon inside the Citizens Cemetary.

