PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A man from Mercer pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to him threatening the FBI.

According to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti, Adam Bies, pleaded guilty to fourteen counts of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

The court was advised that Bies, 47, made threats to murder, injure, and assault agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on August 8, 2022, on a federal search warrant.

Bies could face 10 years in prison and also be fined $250,000. The sentencing of Bies is scheduled for October 4. Bies will be detained pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case. The FBI conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bies.