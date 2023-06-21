LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mercer man was found guilty of sex charges following a two-day trial in Columbiana County.

Adam Saunders, 35, was found guilty of compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and engaging in prostitution, Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Saunders was communicating with an undercover officer posing as an adult woman and a 14-year-old girl. They say he solicited sex from both individuals and then drove to a specified location to engage in sex with them.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the East Palestine Police Department.