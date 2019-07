Police say the child was 10 years old

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Mercer County was arrested on charges surrounding the assault of a young boy.

Drew Ries, 31, of Mercer is charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police say Ries assaulted a child between January 2015 and March 2015. The boy was 10 years old at the time.

Ries is in the Mercer County jail awaiting arraignment.