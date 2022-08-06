SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 31-year-old Mercer man is facing charges, accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Gabriel Lindstrom is charged with indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crime happened on November 25, and Lindstrom is known to the girl. Charges against him were filed Tuesday.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Lindstrom, and he’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.