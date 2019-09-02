Mercer man accused of assault 3 times in 7 months

The suspect was on probation on a previous charge

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man who was on probation and facing charges in another assault was arrested over the weekend after police say he tried to strangle a woman.

According to a police report, Justin Hile, 31, of Mercer got into an argument with a 33-year-old Sharon woman that turned physical.

The victim told police that Hile assaulted her and choked her during the argument.

Hile was arrested. Charges are pending.

Court records show Hile was arrested in February 2019 on assault and harassment charges and ended up pleading guilty to harassment.

He was on probation when he was charged again in June 2019 with strangulation, blocking the nose and mouth of the victim and criminal mischief. That case is still pending.