Mercer jewelry store closing

After 40 years in business, Bruno Fine Jewelers Diamonds by the Waterfall is closing

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – After 40 years in business in Western Pennsylvania, Bruno Fine Jewelers Diamonds by the Waterfall is closing.

The store’s own, Larry Bruno, felt the time was right to retire.

Bruno said the store’s location is a popular spot because couples could get engaged right outside the door with the backdrop of the Springfield Waterfall.

“It just feels right. It feels like you’re immersed in nature here and part of nature’s architecture,” Bruno said. “It reminds me of the design of Frank Lloyd Wright.”

Bruno moved his business from Hermitage several years ago to the picturesque setting by the waterfall.

During business hours, weather permitting, the store’s nature trail displays a 1905 railroad bed and telegraph pole, historic Springfield Iron Furnace, Ironmaster’s House and the Springfield Waterfall, created by glacial activity 12,000 years ago.

“I hope people will remember us that way–that it was a family business with integrity, and they think of us every time they look at their jewelry,” Bruno said.

A closing sale is going on at the store now, which is located at 1015 Leesburg Station Road, Mercer.