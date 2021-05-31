Mercer hosts arguably one of area’s largest Memorial Day events

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Many communities gathered Monday to honor those who have served our country after a year of cancellations due to COVID-19.

The Valley returned Monday to recognizing Memorial Day the way it was meant to be — together.

The Mercer Memorial Day 500 is arguably the area’s largest event to honor the fallen men and women who served this country.

A 5K race kicked off at 9 a.m., followed by the parade.

“This is so important to me because it — this shows our freedom and appreciation for the ones that gave our lives for us to be free. I’ve been doing this since 2002, and I’ll do it as long as I can,” said Frank Draskovic of West Middlesex.

After the parade, there was a memorial service in the Mercer Citizens Cemetery to commemorate the sacrifices of local veterans.