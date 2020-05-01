Mercer High School seniors pick up caps and gowns for virtual graduation

They practiced social distancing to pick up the caps and gowns that will now be worn at home

MERCER Pa. (WKBN) – Seniors at Mercer High School made the trip back to school on Friday, but not for the reason that many of them hoped.

They practiced social distancing to pick up the caps and gowns that will now be worn at home.

They also got a bag containing anything they left in their lockers before schools closed due to the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t an issue that is solely in Mercer. It isn’t solely in Mercer County. This is something that is not just happening across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but across the whole United States, especially these seniors who are going to be cheated out of what would have been their senior graduation,” said superintendent Ronald Rowe.

Commencements are now being edited together and held virtually. This will happen for the 81 seniors at Mercer High School on May 29.