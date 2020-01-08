Mercer County’s Buhl Park hopes to add learning center in 2020

The park hopes to attract school groups from as far away as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Erie with the new addition

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – There was discussion Tuesday night about how things have gone and what’s to come for one of Mercer County’s crown jewels — Buhl Park in Hermitage.

Buhl Park borders three Mercer County communities — Sharon, Sharpsville and Hermitage. It relies entirely on donations from the community for its day-to-day operations.

At its sixth annual State of the Park Meeting, Buhl Park gave its investors a chance to know what their money is doing for the place they cherish so much.

“Tonight gives us an opportunity to tell everyone what’s going on at Buhl Park and what we did in 2019 — all the greetings and what we added to the park,” said Ryan Voisey, the park’s director of operations.

Buhl Park has an endowment that funds only a portion of the park’s $1.2 million budget.

“Our endowment provides us about $500,000 and then we have to raise — through operations, and fundraising appeals and events — the remaining $700,000,” Voisey said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first time the public was able to hear plans for the park in 2020.

“We’ll be introducing a capital improvement plan that’s in the very preliminary stages of development,” Voisey said. “That will include a restoration of our current wetlands, updating our activities building and as well as adding a new environmental learning center.”

Buhl Park was created with an endowment left by Frank and Julia Buhl in 1915.

The park hopes to attract school groups from as far away as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Erie with its new environmental learning center.