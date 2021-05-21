Mercer County woman pleads guilty to distributing child porn online

Jacobs is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 14

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell woman accused of distributing child pornography pleaded guilty in federal court.

Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jacobs is accused of sharing 11 photos depicting child porn with someone through an online chat forum in February of 2017.

During the guilty plea, Jacobs said she had been talking with someone on the forum for a short period of time before they asked for the photos.

Prosecutors say the child was under the age of 12.

Jacobs is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 14.

The law provides for a total sentence of no less than five and no more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.