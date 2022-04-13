FREDONIA, Pa. (WKBN) – A Fredonia woman is facing charges after a Mercer County humane agent found several deceased animals on her property.

Humane Agent Paul Tobin reported that he was called on March 25 to a home in the 200 block of Marstellar Rd., where he found two boys putting the dead animals in the back of a John Deere Gator. There were nine total animals, including a goose, some rabbits, goats and a sheep, according to a criminal complaint.

Tobin reported that the suspect, 47-year-old Ashley Humphrey, first reported that they had been attacked by another animal. The complaint stated, however, that there was no evidence of any attack and some of the animals had decomposed as if they had been dead for some time.

Tobin returned to the property on March 29 and questioned Humphrey about the dead animals. She admitted to not being a good pet owner and said she couldn’t care for the animals due to things going on in her home life, according to the complaint.

Humphrey agreed to find a new home for the remaining live animals on the property — which the criminal complaint listed as six sheep and two dogs. The complaint stated that two other dogs were also there, which Humphrey said belonged to a friend and that she was temporarily caring for them.

Humphrey is charged with nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to court records, her next hearing is set for April 21.