Mercer County woman arrested in Capitol attack apologizes to judge

NEW LEBANON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County woman arrested in the Capitol riots has apologized to a judge for wearing a mesh mask.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, Rachel Powell, of Sandy Lake, drew the ire of a judge after he saw a picture of her wearing a mesh mask outside her home.

The judge had released Powell from custody but told her she must wear a mask in public.

Powell, in her apology to the court, said she meant no disrespect and that the mask was inspired by Lana Del Rey, who fashioned a mask with a clear plastic barrier under a see-through fabric.

Powell, also known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.