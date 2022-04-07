MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County woman was arrested, accused of hindering the apprehension of her husband, who is charged with the sexual assault of two minors.

According to police records, Catherine Hazen was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Monday after cell phone records showed text conversations between her and her husband, Robert Hazen.

The Hadley, Pa. man faces 15 charges, including rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and corruption of minors.

According to an affidavit, the assaults took place in 2021. One victim was 13 at the time, and the other was 16.

On November 29, 2021, police contacted Robert to let him know about his charges and a warrant for his arrest. According to the affidavit, he agreed to turn himself in. However, he never showed.

In February, the U.S. Marshals in Tucson, Arizona found and arrested Robert. They also found a cell phone with him. The cell phone was shipped to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the phone. Once they looked through it, they found text conversations between Robert and Catherine whose number was saved as “Hazon Beautiful Wife.”

According to records, Catherine knew where Robert was and was communicating with him between December 7 and February 1. The records state they talked about several things including their business, selling items, talks of the family going to see Robert and that Catherine sent him multiple pictures of their children.

In one message, she stated, “Call me ASAP, that stupid detective called me and left me a voicemail,” according to the report. It also says Robert sent multiple photos of himself and the area he was residing in.

The affidavit states Catherine was made aware of her husband’s charges in December.

Catherine was given a $50,000 bond. Bail was set at $250,000 for Robert, but it was then reduced to $100,000. He was also given a bond of $20,000 for a charge of flight to avoid apprehension. Both Robert and Catherine are out on bond.