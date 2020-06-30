Mercer County water company asking for 48% rate hike

Reynolds Disposal Company said they need the increase for capital improvements and to help fund ongoing operational costs

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County water company is asking the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for an approximate average 45.4% rate hike for commercial, industrial and residential customers.

The increase would mean the average residential customer using 9,000 gallons would go from paying $98.91 every quarter to $146.35, an increase of 48%.

Customers who have unmetered service would go from paying $149.47 to $221.07 per quarter, also a 48% increase.

Commercial customers using 20,000 gallons will go from $183.64 to $272.48, unmetered from $153.10 to $226.71.

Rates for industrial customers using 22,000 gallons would increase from $198.92 to $294.79, an increase of 48%

Public customers, which includes the Reynolds School District, would increase from $1,261.77 to $1,851.69 per quarter, an increase of 47%.

If approved the increases would generate about $215,646 and would be effective Sept. 1, 2020.