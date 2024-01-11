HARRISBURG Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding Mercer County over $2 million for electric vehicles.

According to a press release from DEP, $2,785,505 will be allocated to Tri-County Industries so that five Class 8 refuse trucks will be replaced with BEVs. In addition, three Level 2 EV chargers and one DC fast EV charger will be installed.

This will be a part of the plan that is funded by the Environmental Mitigation Trust Agreement for State Beneficiaries to replace diesel-fueled fleets with modern, zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) as a part of the 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant.

Part of the Driving PA Forward program, this grant was developed under the Shapiro administration to improve air quality statewide.

“Clean air is crucial in ensuring a healthy environment,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “That’s why we see it as our mission to address one of the most significant air quality challenges facing our Commonwealth—emissions from transportation. These recommendations mark the highest-dollar awards in any round, for any Driving PA Forward Initiative funding program, showing a step forward in Pennsylvania’s effort in reducing these emissions by getting more clean trucks on the road in the communities that need them.”

For a full list of counties that are receiving funding, visit DEP’s website.