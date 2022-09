HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will be holding a Stuff-the-Bus event to help fill its cupboards prior to the holiday season.

The agency is collecting non-perishable food items to give to those in need.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The bus will be parked in the lot of Giant Eagle in Hermitage, which is located in the Hermitage Towne Plaza on E. State St.