Mercer County students showcase talent in ‘Paint the Plow’ program

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County schools were among three counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania that participated in the 2021 Paint the Plow program.

Schools were invited to have students paint a snowplow blade with an original piece of artwork based on the theme “School Spirit.”

The goal of the program is for students to see a plow firsthand and give them a stronger understanding of the size of the equipment and the importance of giving plow drivers space to do their work.

Participating schools included:

Venango County – Rocky Grove High School;

– Rocky Grove High School; Warren County – Sheffield Area Middle School, Warren High School, Tidioute Charter School, Youngsville Middle/High School, and Eisenhower Middle/High School; and

– Sheffield Area Middle School, Warren High School, Tidioute Charter School, Youngsville Middle/High School, and Eisenhower Middle/High School; and Mercer County – Farrell Area High School, Commodore Perry Jr./Sr. High School, West Middlesex High School, Mercer County Career Center, and Mercer Area School District.