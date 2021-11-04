Mercer County students showcase talent in ‘Paint the Plow’ program

Commodore Perry High School plow

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County schools were among three counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania that participated in the 2021 Paint the Plow program.

Schools were invited to have students paint a snowplow blade with an original piece of artwork based on the theme “School Spirit.”

The goal of the program is for students to see a plow firsthand and give them a stronger understanding of the size of the equipment and the importance of giving plow drivers space to do their work.

Participating schools included:

  • Venango County – Rocky Grove High School;
  • Warren County – Sheffield Area Middle School, Warren High School, Tidioute Charter School, Youngsville Middle/High School, and Eisenhower Middle/High School; and
  • Mercer County – Farrell Area High School, Commodore Perry Jr./Sr. High School, West Middlesex High School, Mercer County Career Center, and Mercer Area School District.
  • Paint the plow (9)
    West Middlesex High School plow
  • Paint the plow (8)
    Warren Area High School plow
  • Paint the plow (7)
    Sheffield High School plow
  • Paint the plow (6)
    Rocky Grove High School plow
  • Paint the plow (5)
    Mercer High School plow
  • Paint the plow (4)
    Mercer Career Center plow
  • Paint the plow (3)
    Farrell High School plow
  • Paint the plow (2)
    Eisenhower High School plow
  • Paint the plow (1)
    Commodore Perry High School plow

