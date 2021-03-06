Mercer County seeks public input to update long-range transportation plan

Through an online survey, residents can tell the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission what is satisfactory and what could be improved

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Looking toward the future of infrastructure, Mercer County is asking its residents to provide feedback on local transportation.

Through an online survey, residents can tell the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission what is satisfactory and what could be improved.

The project is part of the Mercer County Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). Developers are looking for community responses relating to the condition of existing transportation systems.

With their eye on the year 2045, the LRTP is looking for opportunities for future improvement of transportation routes and methods.

Community members can also list any specific concerning areas they want the developers to focus on, like specific alleys or roads that could use improvement.

The survey is available from February 16 through March 19 here.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, located at 2491 Highland Road in Hermitage, PA.

Hard copies are also available at Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, 2495 Highland Road in Hermitage, PA.