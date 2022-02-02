(WKBN) – Deceivingly warm temperatures in Mercer Wednesday hasn’t stopped PennDOT crews from preparing their trucks for the overnight storm.

Mercer County highway maintenance manager Darrell Chapman said his biggest concern with this storm is ice.

“Right now it’s the changeover from rain to snow. A lot of the time you have that freezing rain moment. We ask the public that if they don’t have to be out, don’t be out,” said Chapman.

Chapman said they run dual shifts and have 35 routes the drivers cover. With the ice, interstates are their top priority.

“We’re going to monitor it all the way through, we’ll have crews out as long as we need to have them out,” said Chapman.

PennDOT’s Saxon Daugherty said black ice is their biggest driving concern going into Thursday. He encourages drivers to stay home but if they need to be out, he has a few safety tips.

“While it might be someone’s first instinct to hit the brakes, it might be a little counterproductive in that scenario. So just keep your feet off the brake, if you’re going to put any pressure put very gentle pressure and try to keep the steering wheel straight,” said Daugherty.

Saxon says if you do feel your car start to slip, turn in the same direction you’re sliding to avoid spinning out. He also reminded drivers to avoid passing plow trucks on the interstate and stay 6 car lengths behind.

“We think the safest place to be when you’re driving on the road is behind a plow truck but just make sure you’re giving them ample space to do their job and stay safe,” said Daugherty.