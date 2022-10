WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, it happened between the intersection of Porter and Tanner roads.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.