HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- In several counties, 50th district residents 60 or older can get help to use the free property tax/rent rebate program.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.

Just bring the necessary income, property tax or rental information with you.

The program is for residents 65 or older, widows or widowers 50 or older, and 18 or older with disabilities.