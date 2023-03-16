MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) — Announced Thursday afternoon, Mercer County received more than $2.1 million in nine state grants to offset the costs associated with critical projects to help local communities.

Grove City Borough received $150,000 to help construct a new water treatment plant in Memorial Park. The goal of the project is to provide safe drinking water and fire protection to more than 5,000 people.

Jackson Township received $234,007 to purchase a public works dump truck, which will enable the township to independently meet ongoing operational and public safety needs, including road maintenance and snow removal.

Mercer Borough received $81,174 to purchase a skid loader to efficiently conduct street and sewer projects. It also received $120,000 for the construction of a storm sewer collection project along Market Street that will remove flooding in the area of a private school and local playground.

Sandy Lake Borough received $200,000 to aid in replacing all the borough’s mainline and service lines, as well as all non-operable fire hydrants and gate valves. The improvements will update an old and deteriorating water system, returning it to an acceptable operational efficiency.

Springfield Township received $150,000 to purchase a truck, tractor and accessories to mow and plow. It will ensure the road department can complete projects without stopping progress because of breakdowns and repairs.

South Pymatuning Township received $500,000 from the Multimodal Transportation Fund towards replacing the Stateline Road/Orangeville Road bridge over Tower Works Run.

Sharon City received $345,000 for improvements to the downtown district.

Hermitage City received $425,000 to construct a new animal shelter on donated land which will include outdoor space for a dog park and parking, as well as a trail around the facility that will be open to the public.

The grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority under its Local Share Account Program and Multimodal Transportation Fund.