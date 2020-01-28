Mercer County police looking for escaped inmate

Mercer, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County are looking for an inmate who escaped from a jail van on his way back from a work release program.

According to police, Nicholas Brandt escaped a vehicle transporting him back to the Mercer County Jail.

He was last seen by his family in Hermitage.

Brandt was arrested in July 2019 after a police chase that ended when Brandt, Isaac Green and another suspect ditched the stolen car they were in behind Kelly Pipe Company on Yourga Place and jumped into the Shenango River.

Green drowned in the river.