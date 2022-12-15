HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County law enforcement agencies, along with some in Lawrence and Crawford counties, will share in a $1.5 million safety grant.

Sen Michele Brooks, R-50th District, announced the grants Thursday which are awarded as part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program. The program and money were approved by lawmakers in July.

Locally, the following agencies are receiving money:

Hermitage – Mercer County – $520,257

Pymatuning Twp. – Mercer County – $110,542

Sharpsville Borough – Mercer County – $24,000

New Castle – Lawrence County – $224,839

Cambridge Springs, Meadville and Titusville in Crawford County are getting $45,585, $445,650 and $132,721, respectively.

PCCD approved grants to 197 law enforcement agencies totaling $135 million statewide.