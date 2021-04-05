Mercer County non-profit ordered to pay nearly $45K in overtime violations

Employees were required to attend meetings they were not paid for

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville agency was ordered to pay over $45,000 in back wages to 80 employees after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered overtime violations.

According to investigators, supervisors and behavior specialists gathered every two weeks at Keystone Adolescent Center Inc.’s five Greenville facilities where they discussed policy changes, completed required training and reviewed safety procedures – all to be prepared to help at-risk youth they serve.

The employer used the gatherings to distribute paychecks, yet failed to pay 80 workers who attended the meetings and required training outside of their regular shifts, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators said Keystone Adolescent violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which led to the recovery of $44,858 in back wages for the workers.

Investigators found that Keystone Adolescent paid employees for time spent at staff meetings and required trainings, but only if those meetings and trainings occurred during their scheduled shifts. The employer failed to pay workers attending outside of their normal work hours for time they spent in those meetings and required trainings.

“Employers must pay employees all the wages they legally earn, which includes paying them for any hours they work outside of their scheduled shifts,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “We encourage all employers to use the wide variety of compliance assistance tools we offer to ensure they are complying with the law, and avoid violations like those found in this case. We also invite them to call us to speak directly with a trained Wage and Hour professional for confidential assistance.”

