Mercer County mom suspected of taking part in Capitol riot

The magazine says she is the woman seen in FBI photos and videos carrying a bullhorn

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (KDKA) – A national publication has identified a Mercer County woman who is suspected of taking part in the Capitol Hill riot.

New Yorker magazine has identified the woman as Rachel Powell, a mother of eight from Sandy Lake.

Powell confirmed to the magazine that she is the woman known as the “Bullhorn Lady.”

Help the #FBI identify this woman who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, submit a tip to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. When providing a tip on any of the below photos, please refer to photograph 110. https://t.co/QkV52OYdZ2 @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/iANB6bZ96z — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2021

The magazine says she is the woman seen in FBI photos and videos carrying a bullhorn.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the FBI won’t confirm if Powell is the person they are looking for. Right now, she has not been charged and her whereabouts are unknown.