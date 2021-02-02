Mercer County mom suspected of taking part in Capitol riot

Local News

The magazine says she is the woman seen in FBI photos and videos carrying a bullhorn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
According CBS affiliate KDKA, a Mercer County woman is suspected of participating in the riots on Capitol Hill.

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (KDKA) – A national publication has identified a Mercer County woman who is suspected of taking part in the Capitol Hill riot.

New Yorker magazine has identified the woman as Rachel Powell, a mother of eight from Sandy Lake.

Powell confirmed to the magazine that she is the woman known as the “Bullhorn Lady.”

The magazine says she is the woman seen in FBI photos and videos carrying a bullhorn.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the FBI won’t confirm if Powell is the person they are looking for. Right now, she has not been charged and her whereabouts are unknown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com