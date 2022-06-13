MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will kick-off its second summer season of Myron’s Meal Mobile.
The meal bus will travel to neighborhoods across Mercer County, offering a free, hot and nutritious lunch to anyone in need.
Monday they will be at Musser Elementary School in Sharon.
They will be serving lunch from Noon until 1:30 p.m.
Here is their full five week schedule:
- Mondays- Musser Elementary School, Sharon
- Tuesdays- Stey-Nevant Library, Farrell
- Wednesdays-Orange Village Apartments, Hermitage
- Thursdays- Mercer United Methodist Church, Mercer
- Fridays-Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville