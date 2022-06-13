MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will kick-off its second summer season of Myron’s Meal Mobile.

The meal bus will travel to neighborhoods across Mercer County, offering a free, hot and nutritious lunch to anyone in need.

Monday they will be at Musser Elementary School in Sharon.

They will be serving lunch from Noon until 1:30 p.m.

Here is their full five week schedule: