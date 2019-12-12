Mercer County men ordered to stand trial in death of teen boy

The county coroner said it was the worst case of abuse he's seen in his 36-year career

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two men have been ordered to stand trial in the death of a 14-year-old Greenville, Pennsylvania boy who police say died of chronic abuse.

On Wednesday, a judge in Mercer County ordered both Antonio Gonzalez, Sr. — the boy’s father — and Paul Bacorn be held for court on criminal homicide and other charges.

In October, Gonzalez called 911, saying his son was having trouble breathing.

At the time investigators found him, the boy weighed just 70 pounds.

The county coroner said it was the worst case of abuse he’s seen in his 36-year career.

Both Gonzalez and Bacorn are being held in the Mercer County Jail without bond.