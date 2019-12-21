Mercer County man to receive sentence on indecent assault charges

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Darl McHenry sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in July of 2018

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man entered a plea in the sex assault case against him earlier this week.

Darl McHenry, of Jamestown, entered an “Alford plea” to charges of aggravated indecent assault of a victim under the age of 13. By entering such a plea, the defendant accepts ramifications of a guilty verdict without admitting to committing the crime.

According to court records, rape and other charges against McHenry are being dismissed.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, McHenry sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in July of 2018. Police said the crime happened in Greene Township.

Court records indicate that McHenry was charged in April of 1999 with four felony counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 13, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. Those charges were withdrawn and McHenry pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children.

McHenry is awaiting sentencing on the current charges.