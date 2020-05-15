Breaking News
Mercer County man sentenced for killing teenage son, found with signs of abuse and neglect

The 14-year-old boy weighed just 70 pounds when he was found dead in a Delaware Township home

Antonio Juan Gonzalez Mug

Antonio Juan Gonzalez (Courtesy: Mercer County Jail)

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man accused of killing his son is going to prison for life.

Antonio Juan Gonzales, Sr. was arrested in October.

Authorities found his 14-year-old son, Antonio, Jr., dead at their home in Delaware Township.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati called it the worst case of physical abuse he’s seen.

The boy’s body showed signs of abuse and malnutrition. He weighed just 70 pounds.

Police said his body was bruised and his cheeks were sunken in, and there was vomit by his head.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker previously compared the victim as looking as he came from a concentration camp.

“You could count every one of his ribs. They were protruding and his legs were like pencils,” he said.

Gonzales recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Authorities arrested another man in the case, Paul Bacorn. His case is still pending.

