(WKBN) – A Mercer County man who won an appeal in his murder conviction was resentenced Tuesday.

Michael Bagnall pleaded guilty to third degree murder and was resentenced to 12 to 25 years in the 2015 shooting death of Jaylen “Bubby” West. He was originally convicted on a first degree murder charge, according to the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

His sentence will be served consecutively with another unrelated robbery case.

Bagnall has been in jail since 2015.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Bagnall citing a Brady violation, saying there was a failure to disclose an agreement between the district attorney’s office and a key witness in the trial.

Bagnall decided against another trial and pleaded no contest Tuesday and was immediately sentenced.

Prosecutors say Bagnall shot West at a birthday party in Sharon over a dispute about money. A manhunt ensued for Bagnall and he was caught in Pittsburgh shortly afterward.