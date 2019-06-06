Mercer County man recalls 3 feet of water flood brought into his house

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – People in Mercer and Trumbull counties were cleaning up Thursday after another round of flooding in our area. Some of the worst damage is in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mud still sits on the floor where Thomas Benson lived. He said the water was over three feet high in his house Wednesday night.

“I guess I panicked. I couldn’t get out. The doors wouldn’t open.”

PHOTOS: Flooding in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties

Benson called 911. The rescue was a struggle until someone broke the door and the water ran out.

He escaped, along with his wife and granddaughter.

Walking around inside Thursday afternoon, water was still coming up as he stepped.

“All of this, all of my new furniture, was damaged. The beds,” Benson said.

He’s lived there for 20 years. Benson will be staying with his son while looking for a new apartment.

“It’ll get better,” he said.

The Galus brothers live at the top of Loutzenhiser Alley. Bob saw a gas grill float down through the water at the flood’s peak.

“Hard to believe it would take that, or tires, or railroad ties or anything out of here,” he said.

The water washed out the alley, taking away dirt, bricks and even a storm drain line.

But it didn’t touch the Galus’ house. In fact, they only had a little bit of water inside despite the flood rushing by.

“It stopped,” Chuck said. “You got a little dirt there but otherwise, we wouldn’t have been able to live here.”

The home is livable, but the alley is unusable between N. 3rd and High streets. It will not be an easy fix, taking time and money.

“It’s just a matter of getting everything rebuilt. New alley,” Bob said.

It’s an alley the Galus brothers don’t remember seeing flood like this for over 40 years.