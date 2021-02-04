Mercer County man pleads guilty to Pittsburgh-area bank robberies

Daryle Devlin, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts before Senior United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former resident of Hadley, Pa. pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to two bank robberies that occurred in the southside neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Devlin was accused of robbing a Farmers National Bank on East Carson Street on October 20, 2018 and October 26, 2018. Investigators say he got away with a total of $4,554.

Sentencing in the case is set for 9:30 a.m. on May 25.

Devlin faces up to 25 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.